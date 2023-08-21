Predicting the Player and Coach Awards for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben get together to use the odds and their insights to discuss and predict the major player and coach award winners for the upcoming NFL season, including:
MVP (2:17)
Offensive Player of the Year (11:43)
Defensive Player of the Year (25:47)
Offensive Rookie of the Year (37:07)
Defensive Rookie of the Year (53:21)
Coach of the Year (57:32)
Finally, they end the pod by sharing the surprise teams they believe will and won’t make the playoffs this year (1:11:32).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS