Predicting the Player and Coach Awards for the 2023 NFL Season



Sheil and Ben get together to use the odds and their insights to discuss and predict the major player and coach award winners for the upcoming NFL season, including:

MVP (2:17)

Offensive Player of the Year (11:43)

Defensive Player of the Year (25:47)

Offensive Rookie of the Year (37:07)

Defensive Rookie of the Year (53:21)

Coach of the Year (57:32)

Finally, they end the pod by sharing the surprise teams they believe will and won’t make the playoffs this year (1:11:32).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

