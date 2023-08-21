 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Setting the Record Straight With Michael Lombardi. Plus, Team USA Beats Germany.

Tate Frazier is joined by Michael Lombardi to discuss his upcoming book, ‘Football Done Right: Setting the Record Straight on the Coaches, Players, and History of the NFL’

By Tate Frazier
USA v Germany - International Basketball Week Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Michael Lombardi to discuss his upcoming book, Football Done Right: Setting the Record Straight on the Coaches, Players, and History of the NFL, as well as expectations for a few teams this season, including the Chargers, Raiders, and Giants, before discussing more 76ers drama in the wake of James Harden’s comments about Daryl Morey (1:48). Then Tate closes the show with some shoutouts, including Illinois and Kansas playing an exhibition game to benefit the victims of the Hawaii wildfires, Team USA’s come-from-behind win vs. Germany, and more (27:23).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Michael Lombardi
Producer: Kyle Crichton

