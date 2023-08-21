 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292 Reaction: Welcome to the Suga Era

Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll discuss what a world with Sean O’Malley as champion looks like, his spectacular finish, Aljamain Sterling’s legacy

By Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll
UFC 292: Sterling v O’Malley Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images


After Boston’s TD Garden witnessed Sean O’Malley’s patented right hand usher in a new era for the bantamweight division at UFC 292, Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll couldn’t wait to get into what they had just witnessed. They discuss:

  • What a world with O’Malley as champion looks like, his spectacular finish, Aljamain Sterling’s legacy, and why “Suga” may be able to bypass Merab Dvalishvili to attempt to get his revenge over Marlon Vera
  • Is Tatiana Suarez next for surging strawweight champion Zhang Weili?
  • Ian Machado Garry’s sadistic beat down of Neil Magny
  • Whether Marlon Vera can even be in the conversation for a title fight after edging Pedro Munhoz
  • Chris Weidman’s agonizing return

Plus, they recap the thrilling TUF finals and Conor McGregor’s bizarre voice notes.

Hosts: Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify

