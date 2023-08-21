UFC 292 Reaction: Welcome to the Suga Era



After Boston’s TD Garden witnessed Sean O’Malley’s patented right hand usher in a new era for the bantamweight division at UFC 292, Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll couldn’t wait to get into what they had just witnessed. They discuss:

What a world with O’Malley as champion looks like, his spectacular finish, Aljamain Sterling’s legacy, and why “Suga” may be able to bypass Merab Dvalishvili to attempt to get his revenge over Marlon Vera

Is Tatiana Suarez next for surging strawweight champion Zhang Weili?

Ian Machado Garry’s sadistic beat down of Neil Magny

Whether Marlon Vera can even be in the conversation for a title fight after edging Pedro Munhoz

Chris Weidman’s agonizing return

Plus, they recap the thrilling TUF finals and Conor McGregor’s bizarre voice notes.

Hosts: Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll

Producer: Brian H. Waters

