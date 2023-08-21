 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“There Are Certain Guys You Can’t Build Around”

Shakeia Taylor joins to discuss a recent run-in at a local sports event, Chicago sports fandom, the fall of the White Sox, and more

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Colorado Rockies


The Full Go podcast returns with the Chicago Tribune’s Shakeia Taylor. She joins Jason to discuss a recent run-in at a local sports event (1:04). Then, the two discuss Chicago sports fandom and the fall of the White Sox (27:18). Tony Gill joins the conversation, and the three talk about what the expectations should be for Justin Fields (52:16).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

