“There Are Certain Guys You Can’t Build Around”



The Full Go podcast returns with the Chicago Tribune’s Shakeia Taylor. She joins Jason to discuss a recent run-in at a local sports event (1:04). Then, the two discuss Chicago sports fandom and the fall of the White Sox (27:18). Tony Gill joins the conversation, and the three talk about what the expectations should be for Justin Fields (52:16).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

