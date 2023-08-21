The Most Essential Ahsoka Tano Moments to Revisit Ahead of the ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Mal and Jo won’t leave you! Not this time! Because they’re here with their first episode on the new feed for House of R, exploring the moments from Ahsoka Tano’s deep Star Wars canon that you most need to know about before the two-part premiere of the newest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show. Diving into The Clone Wars, Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, and beyond, they highlight the losses, duels, and decisions that have most substantially shaped the character, from her days as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan to her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
