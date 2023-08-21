 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Most Essential Ahsoka Tano Moments to Revisit Ahead of the ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Diving into The Clone Wars, Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, and beyond, Mal and Jo highlight the losses, duels, and decisions that have most substantially shaped Ahsoka, from her days as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan to her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney+


Mal and Jo won’t leave you! Not this time! Because they’re here with their first episode on the new feed for House of R, exploring the moments from Ahsoka Tano’s deep Star Wars canon that you most need to know about before the two-part premiere of the newest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show. Diving into The Clone Wars, Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, and beyond, they highlight the losses, duels, and decisions that have most substantially shaped the character, from her days as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan to her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

Episode 6: “I Am Reality”

‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’ is a podcast about how Vietnam movies have shaped the way we think about the Vietnam War. In Episode 6, host Brian Raftery talks to Oliver Stone about the making of his 1986 Vietnam War classic, ‘Platoon.’

By Brian Raftery

“There Are Certain Guys You Can’t Build Around”

Shakeia Taylor joins to discuss a recent run-in at a local sports event, Chicago sports fandom, the fall of the White Sox, and more

By Jason Goff

UFC 292 Reaction: Welcome to the Suga Era

Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll discuss what a world with Sean O’Malley as champion looks like, his spectacular finish, Aljamain Sterling’s legacy

By Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll

One Offseason Wish for Every NBA Team

From Jarrett Allen running lineman drills to Jaylen Brown doing, well, anything with his left hand, these are the workout videos, FIBA World Cup performances, and social media posts we’re looking for this summer

By Danny Chau

Late-Round League Winners

The guys reveal their favorite late-round players who are most likely to give you a return on your investment

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Why Chefs Wear Chef Coats, Dave’s Worst Cuts and Burns, and IQ Tests

"Ask Dave" sees a question about wearing chef coats and other chef equipment, and Dave explains the functional importance of a chef uniform

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying