Why Chefs Wear Chef Coats, Dave’s Worst Cuts and Burns, and IQ Tests

Dave is joined by Chris, and he opens up the show with an excuse for being late: a story about cooking breakfast for Hugo. The conversation detours into a reflection on the work ethic of bees.

“Ask Dave” sees a question about wearing chef coats and other chef equipment, and Dave explains the functional importance of a chef uniform, including the chef coat. Dave also reflects on his worst cut and burn stories in the kitchen.

The two then discuss IQ tests and scores, the implications of a high or low IQ score, and the (scientifically dodgy) debate on whether it correlates to a higher EQ score.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

