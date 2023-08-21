 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Chefs Wear Chef Coats, Dave’s Worst Cuts and Burns, and IQ Tests

“Ask Dave” sees a question about wearing chef coats and other chef equipment, and Dave explains the functional importance of a chef uniform

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave is joined by Chris, and he opens up the show with an excuse for being late: a story about cooking breakfast for Hugo. The conversation detours into a reflection on the work ethic of bees.

“Ask Dave” sees a question about wearing chef coats and other chef equipment, and Dave explains the functional importance of a chef uniform, including the chef coat. Dave also reflects on his worst cut and burn stories in the kitchen.

The two then discuss IQ tests and scores, the implications of a high or low IQ score, and the (scientifically dodgy) debate on whether it correlates to a higher EQ score.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Episode 6: “I Am Reality”

‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’ is a podcast about how Vietnam movies have shaped the way we think about the Vietnam War. In Episode 6, host Brian Raftery talks to Oliver Stone about the making of his 1986 Vietnam War classic, ‘Platoon.’

By Brian Raftery

The Most Essential Ahsoka Tano Moments to Revisit Ahead of the ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Diving into The Clone Wars, Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, and beyond, Mal and Jo highlight the losses, duels, and decisions that have most substantially shaped Ahsoka, from her days as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan to her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

“There Are Certain Guys You Can’t Build Around”

Shakeia Taylor joins to discuss a recent run-in at a local sports event, Chicago sports fandom, the fall of the White Sox, and more

By Jason Goff

UFC 292 Reaction: Welcome to the Suga Era

Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll discuss what a world with Sean O’Malley as champion looks like, his spectacular finish, Aljamain Sterling’s legacy

By Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll

One Offseason Wish for Every NBA Team

From Jarrett Allen running lineman drills to Jaylen Brown doing, well, anything with his left hand, these are the workout videos, FIBA World Cup performances, and social media posts we’re looking for this summer

By Danny Chau

Late-Round League Winners

The guys reveal their favorite late-round players who are most likely to give you a return on your investment

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more