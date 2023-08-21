Late-Round League Winners

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck reveal their favorite late-round players who can get you a massive return on your investment (1:03). Finally, the guys close with emails (48:05).
Michael Thomas, Saints WR (1:44)
Justyn Ross, Chiefs WR (4:40)
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns WR (9:26)
Jameson Williams, Lions WR (13:41)
Rapid-fire WRs (17:24)
Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins RB (25:05)
Jaylen Warren, Steelers RB (26:33)
Tank Bigsby, Jaguard RB (28:48)
Elijah Mitchell, 49ers RB (30:28)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB (32:45)
Rapid-fire RBs (35:58)
Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB (37:33)
Rapid-fire TEs (41:02)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders
