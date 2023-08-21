 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Late-Round League Winners

The guys reveal their favorite late-round players who are most likely to give you a return on your investment

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Pittsburgh Steelers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck reveal their favorite late-round players who can get you a massive return on your investment (1:03). Finally, the guys close with emails (48:05).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Michael Thomas, Saints WR (1:44)

Justyn Ross, Chiefs WR (4:40)

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns WR (9:26)

Jameson Williams, Lions WR (13:41)

Rapid-fire WRs (17:24)

Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins RB (25:05)

Jaylen Warren, Steelers RB (26:33)

Tank Bigsby, Jaguard RB (28:48)

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers RB (30:28)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB (32:45)

Rapid-fire RBs (35:58)

Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB (37:33)

Rapid-fire TEs (41:02)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

