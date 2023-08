Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed about the Patriots-Packers preseason game, and the joint practices leading up to it.

GoFundMe Link for Doug Kyed’s daughter, Hallie

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Doug Kyed

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify