The Barbie Effect on Female Filmmakers

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s senior film editor, Rebecca Keegan, to discuss how the success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will influence female filmmakers and the industry at large. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the upcoming negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rebecca Keegan
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
