Fantasy WR Rankings, Tiers, and Fears

The guys return to rank the best fantasy wide receivers, including Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to walk through their wide receiver rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:51). Finally, the guys close with emails (54:15).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Tier 1: Justin Jefferson (1:51)

Tier 2: Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Davante Adams (7:49)

Tier 3: CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown (14:07)

Tier 4: Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and DeVonta Smith (18:53)

Tier 5: Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, and Tyler Lockett (23:04)

Tier 6: Drake London, Terry McLaurin, Christian Watson, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Moore, Marquise Brown, and Diontae Johnson (28:38)

Everyone else (39:07)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

