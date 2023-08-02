Fantasy WR Rankings, Tiers, and Fears



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to walk through their wide receiver rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:51). Finally, the guys close with emails (54:15).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Tier 1: Justin Jefferson (1:51)

Tier 2: Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Davante Adams (7:49)

Tier 3: CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown (14:07)

Tier 4: Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and DeVonta Smith (18:53)

Tier 5: Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, and Tyler Lockett (23:04)

Tier 6: Drake London, Terry McLaurin, Christian Watson, Jerry Jeudy, Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, D.J. Moore, Marquise Brown, and Diontae Johnson (28:38)

Everyone else (39:07)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens

Producer: Kai Grady

Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts