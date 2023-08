Joanna and Juliet are joined by Nora Princiotti to discuss two pivotal episodes in the first season of The O.C.—”The Girlfriend” and “The Escape.” The three discuss the emerging relationship dynamics between Summer and Seth, Ryan and Marisa, and Sandy, Kirsten, and Caleb. They also reflect on the instantly iconic soundtrack and the legacy it left in film, TV, and wider culture.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Juliet Litman, and Nora Princiotti

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

