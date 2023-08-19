 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 4 Review

David and Ben discuss how the show has set up the narrative for the rest of the season, Willie’s behavior, and AJ Mendez’s debut as Elle Dorado

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Starz


David and Ben return to recap the fourth episode of the second season, titled “Heavy Heads.” They discuss how the show has set up the narrative for the rest of the season, Willie’s behavior, and AJ Mendez’s debut as Elle Dorado, as well as the reality of the conversation between Wild Bill, Man Beast, and the Texas Slinger. Also, the guys give out the awards for this week’s episode.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

