 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Check Out the New ‘House of R’ Feed!

All the deep dives you’ve come to know and love—now from its very own home

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Ringer illustration

Hit that “follow” or “subscribe” button, Bad Babies, because House of R has a new home! Mal and Jo will now be here twice a week with the deep dives you’ve come to know and love over on The Ringer-Verse, exploring your favorite fictional universes. Get ready for even more deep dives into the latest nerd culture releases, plus plenty of Tropes Course nostalgia, Hall of Fame inductions, Hype Meters, drafts, mailbags, watch lists, top moments countdowns, recommendations, and more!

Subscribe: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Pandora

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

Mailbag: The ‘WrestleMania 40’ Ticket Hunt, Dip’s Recent Takes, and the LA Knight Debate Rages On. Plus, We Have a Varvatos Suit Contest Winner!

Plus, a Ken Resnick deep dive and lost wallet tales

By Peter Rosenberg
Inter Miami CF Training Session
Play

The Ultimate Man United Ripple Effect XI

Culture Cams, Lyez Bouzidi, and James Allcott discuss the most meaningful Manchester United players of all time are

By James Lawrence Allcott

Episode 5: “Nothing Is Over”

‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’ is a podcast about how Vietnam movies have shaped the way we think about the Vietnam War. In Episode 5, host Brian Raftery takes a deep dive into the first two Rambo movies.

By Brian Raftery
Play

Trump’s Fourth Indictment, the Truth Behind ‘The Blind Side,’ and Van Watches Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Van and Rachel also discuss Keke Palmer’s music video with Usher

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Counter Pressed’ Meets Malala and Khalida Popal

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys meet Malala Yousafzai and Khalida Popal to discuss the women’s World Cup, the growth of football among women and girls, and their mission to get FIFA to recognize the exiled Afghanistan national women’s team

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Predicting the Top Five Defenses for the 2023 NFL Season 

Sheil and Ben predict whom they think the top five defenses for the 2023 NFL season will be

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak