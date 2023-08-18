 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Counter Pressed’ Meets Malala and Khalida Popal

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys meet Malala Yousafzai and Khalida Popal to discuss the women’s World Cup, the growth of football among women and girls, and their mission to get FIFA to recognize the exiled Afghanistan national women’s team

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Focus Features And Universal Pictures Present Special Screening Of “Polite Society” In London Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures


In a very special edition of Counter Pressed, Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys meet Malala Yousafzai and Khalida Popal in Sydney to discuss the women’s World Cup, the growth of football globally among women and girls, and their joint mission to get FIFA to recognize the exiled Afghanistan national women’s team, now based in Australia.

They discuss Khalida’s journey to her advocacy, how they came to meet and work together, and their thoughts on the World Cup as a force for change. Then, Malala reveals the football teams she cheers for and her karaoke bar song of choice.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Khalida Popal, and Malala Yousafzai
Producer: Jonathan Fisher

