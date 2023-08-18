Predicting the Top Five Defenses for the 2023 NFL Season



Sheil and Ben come together to predict whom they think the top five defenses for the 2023 NFL season will be. They give their top-five lists and debate the strengths and weaknesses of each unit (01:41). After, they list the defenses they believe will finish 6-10 (63:36).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

