Predicting the Top Five Defenses for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben predict whom they think the top five defenses for the 2023 NFL season will be

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben come together to predict whom they think the top five defenses for the 2023 NFL season will be. They give their top-five lists and debate the strengths and weaknesses of each unit (01:41). After, they list the defenses they believe will finish 6-10 (63:36).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

