“I Don’t Need an Apology—I Need Changed Behavior”

Jason talks about how the Cubs are a year ahead of schedule and the sad state of the White Sox. He also breaks down the Bulls’ schedule release.

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images


The Full Go pod returns with a Crosstown Cup discussion. Jason talks about how the Cubs are a year ahead of schedule and what the Marcus Stroman injury means for the 2023 team (2:45). After, Jason talks about the sad state of the White Sox and the Tim Anderson apology and why he doesn’t need it (13:56). Jason chats with The Athletic’s Minnesota Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis in a division roundup (34:26). Jason then breaks down the Chicago Bulls’ schedule release and what the NBA is telling the Bulls it thinks of them (56:09).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

