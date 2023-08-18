“I Don’t Need an Apology—I Need Changed Behavior”



The Full Go pod returns with a Crosstown Cup discussion. Jason talks about how the Cubs are a year ahead of schedule and what the Marcus Stroman injury means for the 2023 team (2:45). After, Jason talks about the sad state of the White Sox and the Tim Anderson apology and why he doesn’t need it (13:56). Jason chats with The Athletic’s Minnesota Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis in a division roundup (34:26). Jason then breaks down the Chicago Bulls’ schedule release and what the NBA is telling the Bulls it thinks of them (56:09).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

