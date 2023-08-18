 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Players That Nobody’s Talking About Before Your Draft

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight the most under-discussed fantasy players of the preseason, including Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and many more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight the most under-discussed fantasy players of the preseason—or, as we call them, the Steven Glansbergs—and determine how we feel about them (1:32). Finally, the guys close with emails (52:18).

Tee Higgins, Bengals WR (2:20)

DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR (7:46)

Aaron Jones, Packers RB (14:45)

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars RB (19:27)

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WR (25:29)

Brandin Cooks, Cowboys WR (31:28)

Dameon Pierce, Texans RB (36:32)

Marquise Brown, Cardinals WR (41:43)

Redacted vs. Redacted, TEs (46:23)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

