The Players That Nobody’s Talking About Before Your Draft

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight the most under-discussed fantasy players of the preseason—or, as we call them, the Steven Glansbergs—and determine how we feel about them (1:32). Finally, the guys close with emails (52:18).
Tee Higgins, Bengals WR (2:20)
DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR (7:46)
Aaron Jones, Packers RB (14:45)
Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars RB (19:27)
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WR (25:29)
Brandin Cooks, Cowboys WR (31:28)
Dameon Pierce, Texans RB (36:32)
Marquise Brown, Cardinals WR (41:43)
Redacted vs. Redacted, TEs (46:23)
