Britney Spears’s Divorce, Rita Ora on ‘Running Wild,’ and Forgiven Feuds

This week on Tea Time, Kate Halliwell, Liz Kelly, and Amelia Wedemeyer dive into celeb relationship news: Keke Palmer’s music video revenge (7:30) and Britney Spears’s divorce (8:40). Later on, they discuss Rita Ora’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls appearance and decide whether or not they would consume sock water or pigeon (15:10). Finally, the trio visit their feud list and offer forgiveness to certain people, including Dakota Johnson, Paul Rudd, and more (24:50).
Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Liz Kelly, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Devon Renaldo
