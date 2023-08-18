 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Britney Spears’s Divorce, Rita Ora on ‘Running Wild,’ and Forgiven Feuds

Plus, the trio visit their feud list and offer forgiveness to certain people, including Dakota Johnson, Paul Rudd, and more

By Kate Halliwell, Liz Kelly, and Amelia Wedemeyer
2019 Daytime Beauty Awards Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic


This week on Tea Time, Kate Halliwell, Liz Kelly, and Amelia Wedemeyer dive into celeb relationship news: Keke Palmer’s music video revenge (7:30) and Britney Spears’s divorce (8:40). Later on, they discuss Rita Ora’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls appearance and decide whether or not they would consume sock water or pigeon (15:10). Finally, the trio visit their feud list and offer forgiveness to certain people, including Dakota Johnson, Paul Rudd, and more (24:50).

Hosts: Kate Halliwell, Liz Kelly, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Tea Time

The Latest

Inter Miami CF Training Session
Play

The Ultimate Man United Ripple Effect XI

Culture Cams, Lyez Bouzidi, and James Allcott discuss the most meaningful Manchester United players of all time are

By James Lawrence Allcott

Episode 5: “Nothing Is Over”

‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’ is a podcast about how Vietnam movies have shaped the way we think about the Vietnam War. In Episode 5, host Brian Raftery takes a deep dive into the first two Rambo movies.

By Brian Raftery

Trump’s Fourth Indictment, the Truth Behind ‘The Blind Side,’ and Van Watches Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Van and Rachel also discuss Keke Palmer’s music video with Usher

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Counter Pressed’ Meets Malala and Khalida Popal

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys meet Malala Yousafzai and Khalida Popal to discuss the women’s World Cup, the growth of football among women and girls, and their mission to get FIFA to recognize the exiled Afghanistan national women’s team

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Predicting the Top Five Defenses for the 2023 NFL Season 

Sheil and Ben predict whom they think the top five defenses for the 2023 NFL season will be

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Players That Nobody’s Talking About Before Your Draft

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck highlight the most under-discussed fantasy players of the preseason, including Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and many more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more