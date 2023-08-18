Dishwasher Salmon, the Joy of Solo Dining, and Tasting Ice Cream–Related Products



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on a gravy-themed roller coaster, look back at a maple syrup heist, and argue over gazpacho. For this week’s Taste Test, they try ice cream products that don’t melt. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify