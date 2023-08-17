Three Breakout Candidates for the Pats, Plus a Rough Sox Series in D.C. With Ian Cundall

‌



Brian shares his three breakout candidates for the Patriots, and where they are each primed for a big year (0:30). Then, he chats with SoxProspects’ Ian Cundall about another frustrating Sox series in D.C., Chris Sale’s return to the rotation, some of the team’s top prospects, and more (39:30). Brian ends with a brief review of the Celtics’ schedule and some of their biggest games (1:20:45).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ian Cundall

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify