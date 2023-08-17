 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Three Breakout Candidates for the Pats, Plus a Rough Sox Series in D.C. With Ian Cundall

And a brief review of the Celtics’ schedule, as well as some of their biggest games

By Brian Barrett
NFL: AUG 16 Green Bay Packers Training Camp Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Brian shares his three breakout candidates for the Patriots, and where they are each primed for a big year (0:30). Then, he chats with SoxProspects’ Ian Cundall about another frustrating Sox series in D.C., Chris Sale’s return to the rotation, some of the team’s top prospects, and more (39:30). Brian ends with a brief review of the Celtics’ schedule and some of their biggest games (1:20:45).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ian Cundall
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

How Much Money Does a Hit Movie Really Make (and a Flop Really Lose)?

Plus, how can a movie that sputters in theaters still be extremely valuable to a studio?

By Matthew Belloni

The People’s Episode! Plus, a Wander Franco Update and Zach Polen From PC Sportscards.

Also an update on the launch of Disney Lorcana, Pop Century prices, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Sneak Attack City!

Plus, LA Knight’s SummerSlam follow-up and Shinsuke Nakamura’s chances of beating Seth Rollins

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

UFC 292 Preview: “Suga” Sean O’Malley’s Star-Making Moment Arrives

Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST talk about why this UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley is so compelling

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Summer Break Movement and Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Season

Megan Schuster, Tim Hauraney, and Michael Baumann make predictions about AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo

By Megan Schuster

Wagatha Christie, Sophia Bush’s Divorce, Keke Palmer and Usher’s Music Video, and More

Juliet and Amanda also catch up on Amanda’s vacation, yacht season updates, Meghan Markle, and Airbnb’s new celebrity house campaign

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins