How Much Money Does a Hit Movie Really Make (and a Flop Really Lose)?

Matt is joined by John Mass, president of Content Partners, to discuss how a movie really reaches profitability, address the common misconceptions of how a movie makes money, and explain how a movie that seems like a hit might still be unprofitable—as well as how a movie that sputters in theaters can still be extremely valuable to a studio.
For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.
Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Mass
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify