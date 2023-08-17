 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Much Money Does a Hit Movie Really Make (and a Flop Really Lose)?

Plus, how can a movie that sputters in theaters still be extremely valuable to a studio?

By Matthew Belloni
“Home Movie Day” was held at the Japanese American National Museum by volunteer film archivists. The Photo by Anacleto Rapping/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Matt is joined by John Mass, president of Content Partners, to discuss how a movie really reaches profitability, address the common misconceptions of how a movie makes money, and explain how a movie that seems like a hit might still be unprofitable—as well as how a movie that sputters in theaters can still be extremely valuable to a studio.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Mass‌
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

