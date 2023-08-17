 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mischa, Death Metal, and the Relentless Drive to Innovate With Alex Stupak

Dave and Alex catch up and talk through Alex’s culinary journey

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave’s Three Things segment starts off with three things he loves about the show’s guest: a world-class chef and the owner of the Empellón restaurant group, Alex Stupak. Stupak catches up with Dave (whom he hasn’t seen since before the pandemic) and reflects on his culinary journey, including his admiration of Albert Adrià, his time at Grant Achatz’s Alinea, and his experience helming the pastry program at Wylie Dufresne’s WD-50.

The two ponder the dampening effects of restaurant criticism on creativity—and Dave suggests that Stupak is a culinary Prometheus for his constant innovation of new culinary techniques. The two continue talking through Alex’s journey of making Mexican food, culminating with a discussion of Alex’s new critically acclaimed restaurant, Mischa, in New York.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Alex Stupak
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

