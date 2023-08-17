 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots Sign Ezekiel Elliott, Jalen Hurts Training Camp Reactions, Jets Sign Dalvin Cook, and Luis Robert Jr.’s Success

Plus, expectations for Mac Jones, the problem with White Sox leadership, and more!

By Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, John Jastremski, and Danny Kelly

Brian Barrett and Danny Kelly break down the Patriots’ signing of Ezekiel Elliott and what to expect from Mac Jones this season. Then, Sheil Kapadia is joined by EJ Smith to share their biggest takeaways from Eagles training camp. Plus, Jason Goff on why Luis Robert Jr. has been so successful this season and how the White Sox lack leadership. And John Jastremski reacts to the Jets’ signing of Dalvin Cook and explains how their running back room will adjust.

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Guests: Danny Kelly and EJ Smith
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jamie McClellan, Kyle Williams, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen

