Jared Freid on Charity’s Season and Planning Gerry’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ Dream Dates

Juliet is joined by comedian and podcaster Jared Freid to discuss Charity’s season ahead of the season finale. They break down Xavier’s cheating comments, touch on the men that stood out, and discuss how Charity’s season compares to past Bachelorette seasons (0:35). Later, they switch gears to the upcoming debut of The Golden Bachelor and talk through a few dream dates for Gerry and the women that could include golf, a seafood buffet, and Netflix (21:08).
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Jared Freid
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
