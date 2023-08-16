 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drake, Karlie Kloss, Ariana Grande, and More Hot Topics With Journalist Mark Shrayber

Spencer and Heidi also talk about their beef with Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel’s call for reality stars to unionize

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are back for a round of hot topics with journalist, lecturer, and personal friend Mark Shrayber. They discuss the Bobbi Althoff–Drake interview (14:20), Karlie Kloss attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (22:37), Speidi’s beef with Andy Cohen (37:27), and Bethenny Frankel’s call for reality stars to unionize (50:50).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Mark Shrayber
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify

