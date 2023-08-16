Drake, Karlie Kloss, Ariana Grande, and More Hot Topics With Journalist Mark Shrayber

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are back for a round of hot topics with journalist, lecturer, and personal friend Mark Shrayber. They discuss the Bobbi Althoff–Drake interview (14:20), Karlie Kloss attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (22:37), Speidi’s beef with Andy Cohen (37:27), and Bethenny Frankel’s call for reality stars to unionize (50:50).
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Mark Shrayber
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Heidi Montag
