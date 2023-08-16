Is It Truly Worth It?



Jason starts the pod by discussing Luis Robert Jr.’s sensational season before diving into the lack of leadership on the White Sox (1:02). Then Jason talks with Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz about the upcoming preseason game between the Bears and Colts. The two discuss Anthony Richardson’s development and the Bears signing Yannick Ngakoue (15:46). To round out the pod, the guys discuss the recent development in the Keke Palmer-Usher saga before touching on James Harden’s comments about Daryl Morey (41:40).

