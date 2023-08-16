 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is It Truly Worth It?

Jason discusses Luis Robert Jr.’s sensational season and the lack of leadership on the White Sox before talking with JJ Stankevitz about the upcoming preseason game between the Bears and Colts

By Jason Goff
MLB: AUG 08 Yankees at White Sox Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by discussing Luis Robert Jr.’s sensational season before diving into the lack of leadership on the White Sox (1:02). Then Jason talks with Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz about the upcoming preseason game between the Bears and Colts. The two discuss Anthony Richardson’s development and the Bears signing Yannick Ngakoue (15:46). To round out the pod, the guys discuss the recent development in the Keke Palmer-Usher saga before touching on James Harden’s comments about Daryl Morey (41:40).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

