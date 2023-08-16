 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Divisions Preview—AFC and NFC South

The East Coast Bias boys discuss whether the New Orleans Saints deserve to be favored to win the NFC South and try to determine what version of the Jacksonville Jaguars we’ll see this year

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys are back to finish off their division preview series with the AFC and NFC South. They kick things off by discussing if the Saints deserve to be favored to win the division (1:00) before previewing the rest of the division (0:00) and sharing their favorite NFC South bets (12:00). Then, they move on to the AFC and try to determine what version of the Jaguars we’ll see this year (26:00). Finally, they break down the new-look Colts (36:00) and close the show by choosing which team will be picking first next draft (41:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

