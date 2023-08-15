How Good Is the Pats’ Young Core? With Danny Kelly. Plus, Top Five Favorite Boston Teams Since 2000.

Brian chats with The Ringer’s Danny Kelly about the young core of the Patriots, what Ezekiel Elliott will bring to the team, Pats fantasy sleepers, and more (0:45). Then, Brian briefly touches on the burgeoning Mahomes-Brady debate before presenting his top five favorite Boston sports teams since 2000 (34:30). Brian and Jamie review the list before getting to a couple listener emails (1:17:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Danny Kelly
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
