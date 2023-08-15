The Return of ‘Winning Time’ and the Beginning of the End of ‘Reservation Dogs’

Chris and Andy talk about their summer vacation watching habits, which include Special Ops: Lioness and Drops of God, as well the recent trend of their personal viewing interests diverging (1:22). They discuss what makes Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty entertaining, the lack of significant change in the second season, and whether or not the dramatic elements of the show land (11:51). Next, they talk about the first three episodes of Reservation Dogs Season 3 and their thoughts on the beloved FX show coming to a close (34:39). Then, Andy surprises Chris with a mystery segment before briefly reacting to the Maestro teaser trailer (42:20).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kai Grady and Kaya McMullen
