 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Return of ‘Winning Time’ and the Beginning of the End of ‘Reservation Dogs’

Chris and Andy also talk about their summer vacation watching habits, including ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ and ‘Drops of God,’ and react to the ‘Maestro’ teaser trailer

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
HBO


Chris and Andy talk about their summer vacation watching habits, which include Special Ops: Lioness and Drops of God, as well the recent trend of their personal viewing interests diverging (1:22). They discuss what makes Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty entertaining, the lack of significant change in the second season, and whether or not the dramatic elements of the show land (11:51). Next, they talk about the first three episodes of Reservation Dogs Season 3 and their thoughts on the beloved FX show coming to a close (34:39). Then, Andy surprises Chris with a mystery segment before briefly reacting to the Maestro teaser trailer (42:20).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kai Grady and Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

How Good Is the Pats’ Young Core? With Danny Kelly. Plus, Top Five Favorite Boston Teams Since 2000.

Plus, Brian and Danny Kelly discuss the Pats’ signing of Ezekiel Elliott

By Brian Barrett and Danny Kelly

Deuces Uces, Edge’s Swan Song, and a Revolutionary Bagel Idea

Plus, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss the latest with MJF and Adam Cole

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Play

How Chelsea Spent £800 Million and Got Away With It

James Alcott, Culture Cams, and Lyes Bouzidi break down some of the recent transfers in the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

The ‘Bachelorette’ “The Men Tell All” Recap, #FP, and a ‘Love Island’ Update

Juliet and Callie discuss what a reunion should accomplish and take a brief ‘Love Island USA’ detour

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Spain Book Their Place in the Final, and It Feels a Bit Weird

Plus, a look ahead to the second semifinal as England take on Australia

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Play

Cowboys, Patriots, and Rams Training Camp Observations and Unwritten Rules for Fantasy Football

Plus, Danny Heifetz explains which fantasy players are a must-draft this season

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more