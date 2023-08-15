 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spain Book Their Place in the Final, and It Feels a Bit Weird

Plus, a look ahead to the second semifinal as England take on Australia

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Spain v Sweden: Semi Final - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys and Spanish women’s football journalist Marc Andrés to discuss Spain’s victory over Sweden in the first World Cup semifinal. Spain are through to their first major tournament final, but we all feel a bit weird about it. We discuss why and what the result means. Plus, a look ahead to the second semifinal as England take on Australia.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Ian Wright and Marc Andrés
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

