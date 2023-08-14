Predicting the Top Five Offenses for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben come together to predict who the top five offenses for the 2023 NFL season will be. They each give their top-five lists and talk about why these offenses should be elite this season, but they also talk about what could go wrong if they were to finish outside the top five (2:54). They finish up by quickly listing the offenses they think will finish in the top six to 10 (58:46).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
