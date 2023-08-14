 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predicting the Top Five Offenses for the 2023 NFL Season

Sheil and Ben break down their picks for which teams will have the best offenses this season

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben come together to predict who the top five offenses for the 2023 NFL season will be. They each give their top-five lists and talk about why these offenses should be elite this season, but they also talk about what could go wrong if they were to finish outside the top five (2:54). They finish up by quickly listing the offenses they think will finish in the top six to 10 (58:46).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

