Disney’s ESPN Dilemma: to Sell or Not to Sell?

Matt and Lucas Shaw also discuss ESPN’s new deal with PENN Entertainment

By Matthew Belloni
NBA And Sports Streaming Services Photo Illustrations Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss ESPN’s foray into gambling after it struck a deal with PENN Entertainment to create ESPN Bet, why Bob Iger and Disney decided to make this move now, and how this affects ESPN’s value proposition in the wake of Bob Iger’s comments that he is interested in a strategic partner with the worldwide leader. Matt and Lucas discuss whether selling ESPN outright is still on the table for Disney, as well as potential buyers, partners, and more.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

