Disney’s ESPN Dilemma: to Sell or Not to Sell?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss ESPN’s foray into gambling after it struck a deal with PENN Entertainment to create ESPN Bet, why Bob Iger and Disney decided to make this move now, and how this affects ESPN’s value proposition in the wake of Bob Iger’s comments that he is interested in a strategic partner with the worldwide leader. Matt and Lucas discuss whether selling ESPN outright is still on the table for Disney, as well as potential buyers, partners, and more.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify