See You in February, Family and Friends



Jason starts the podcast by discussing the Bears’ 23-17 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans. He broaches the possibility of a Bears Super Bowl appearance in February and addresses the detractors of Justin Fields’s performance. Then, the guys talk about Hard Knocks and how it’s trying to change the perception of Rodgers. Jason ends the podcast by addressing Velus Jones Jr.’s punt return troubles and the viability of him having a prominent role on the team, as well as Roschon Johnson’s running style.

