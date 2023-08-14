 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

See You in February, Family and Friends

Jason discusses the Chicago Bears’ 23-17 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans and broaches the possibility of a Bears Super Bowl appearance

By Helena Hunt
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Jason starts the podcast by discussing the Bears’ 23-17 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans. He broaches the possibility of a Bears Super Bowl appearance in February and addresses the detractors of Justin Fields’s performance. Then, the guys talk about Hard Knocks and how it’s trying to change the perception of Rodgers. Jason ends the podcast by addressing Velus Jones Jr.’s punt return troubles and the viability of him having a prominent role on the team, as well as Roschon Johnson’s running style.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Talking Documentary Filmmaking and ‘Underrated’ With Pete Nicks

Pete Nicks joins to discuss his new film, ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated,’ and the role that Black fatherhood plays in the film and in Curry’s life

By Bakari Sellers

Hip-Hop Is 50 Years Old. What Might Its Next 50 Years Look Like?

To answer that question, The Ringer sat down with Dr. A.D. Carson, a professor of hip-hop at the University of Virginia and a rapper in his own right, to talk about the challenges facing the genre going forward

By Justin Charity

Pats Check-in With Andrew Callahan, Plus a Good Weekend for the Sox

Brian chats about the New England Patriots’ training camp, Malik Cunningham’s eye-catching preseason debut, and a successful homestead for the Boston Red Sox

By Brian Barrett

Episode 3: “What a Strange Country”

‘Do We Get to Win This Time?’ is a podcast about how Vietnam movies have shaped the way we think about the Vietnam War. In Episode 3, host Brian Raftery compares the production and reception of two very different films about Vietnam vets returning from war that premiered within weeks of each other in 1978: ‘The Deer Hunter’ and ‘Coming Home.’

By Brian Raftery

How Ben Johnson Fixed Jared Goff and Became the Next Big Thing in NFL Coaching

The Detroit Lions’ unheralded offensive coordinator had an unlikely rise to becoming Detroit’s play caller. Now, he’s crafting one of the league’s most interesting offenses while resurrecting Goff’s career in the process.

By Ben Solak

Don’t Ask Dave For Last-Minute Tables, and Which Group Would You Dine With?

Plus, more on how Dave’s eagerness to attend weddings has significantly changed with age

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying