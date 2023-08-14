Pats Check-in With Andrew Callahan, Plus a Good Weekend for the Sox

Brian chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about Patriots training camp, Malik Cunningham’s eye-catching preseason debut, problems along the offensive line, adding a running back, and more (0:30). Then Brian breaks down a successful homestead for the Red Sox, including impressive returns for Chris Sale and Trevor Story (50:30). Brian ends with a couple listener calls and an email (1:20:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
