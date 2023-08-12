’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 3 Review

David and Ben return as they react to the third episode of this season, titled Discord. After recapping the episode, they share their feelings about Ace’s story line, how the introduction of a women’s division mirrors reality, the zombie King Spade scene, and more. Also, they give out their weekly awards for this week, including the episode’s MVP, the main event, and the “holy shit” moment.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
