Our Favorite Over/Under Team Win Totals for the 2023 NFL Season



Sheil and Ben examine some eye-popping over/under odds totals for the 2023 season. Find out which teams will regress and which ones will exceed expectations. Can Kyle Shanahan coach the Niners to over 10.5 wins with the QB uncertainty? Will the Vikings see even more improvement after squeaking out close wins last season?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

