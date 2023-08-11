A Crocs and Pop-Tarts Team-Up, a Minnesota Pasta Thief, and Tasting High-End Cookies



Juliet and Jacoby discuss a nacho cheese highway accident, share their thoughts on In-I-Nout, an In-N-Out copycat restaurant, and opine on vegan culture. For this week’s Taste Test they try high-end cookies. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify