Eagles Camp Observations and 10 Questions With Fran Duffy!



We are quickly approaching the Eagles’ first preseason game on Saturday, which means Sheil had to bring Fran Duffy of Eagle Eye in the Sky back to get some perspective on what he’s seeing as camp continues. Find out which area Jalen Hurts will improve on the most this upcoming season, and what the Birds’ approach will be to the running game. Plus, the Phillies might’ve had the greatest regular season night at the Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday thanks to Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Fran Duffy

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

