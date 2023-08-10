 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Camp Observations and 10 Questions With Fran Duffy!

And later, more on Phillies’ (possibly) greatest regular season night at the Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday—thanks to Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter

By Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


We are quickly approaching the Eagles’ first preseason game on Saturday, which means Sheil had to bring Fran Duffy of Eagle Eye in the Sky back to get some perspective on what he’s seeing as camp continues. Find out which area Jalen Hurts will improve on the most this upcoming season, and what the Birds’ approach will be to the running game. Plus, the Phillies might’ve had the greatest regular season night at the Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday thanks to Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Fran Duffy
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

