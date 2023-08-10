 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disrespect for Wonderboy Thompson, Dricus Du Plessis May Lose the Title Shot, and Are Logan and Jake Paul Fated to Fight?

Plus, Fedor Emelianenko’s callout of Mike Tyson, wondering if Dillon Danis will actually show up to fight Logan Paul, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


Top influencer boxing journalists Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are finally back together to discuss a wide array of combat sports topics on today’s show. The guys get into:

  • Neil Magny filling in for Geoff Neal at UFC 292 next week, and how the guys feel about the new matchup for rising star Ian Machado Garry (3:52)
  • Dana White’s comments on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this week, and how ugly situations like this could be avoided in the future (9:45)
  • Behind-the-scenes of booking Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland for next month’s main event in Sydney, and whether it’s possible Dricus Du Plessis will miss his title shot window (24:47)
  • Derrick Lewis’s decision to re-sign with the UFC and whether it’s a mistake (38:16)

Plus, the guys get into Fedor Emelianenko’s callout of Mike Tyson (gulp). They also wonder if the much-maligned Dillon Danis will actually show up to fight Logan Paul in October and whether a very lucrative boxing fight between Logan Paul and baby brother Jake looms on the horizon (49:10).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

SummerSlam Fallout

‘Dynamite’ reactions, LA Knight’s SummerSlam follow-up, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Doomsday AI Scenario in Hollywood

Justine Bateman, a SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee consultant, joins to explain how AI could impact the future of content

By Matthew Belloni

ESPN Bets on Itself and the Orioles’ Massive Blunder. Plus: The New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro on Two Decades of Column Writing.

Bryan talks about ESPN’s deal with Penn Entertainment, the Baltimore Orioles’ miscalculation with announcer Kevin Brown, and more

By Bryan Curtis

A Look at the AFC East, Eagles Camp, and the White Sox Ship Is Sinking

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski take a look at all things AFC East as preseason games begin, and Jason Goff discusses his decision to jump off the White Sox ship before it sinks

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, and 2 more

Shooter McGavin Is in the Jerk Hall of Fame—and in the Head of Every Golfer

With his beige clothing, stupid comebacks, and finger guns, the ‘Happy Gilmore’ villain is someone we love to hate. Unfortunately, he’s also more relatable than he seems.

By Katie Baker

Ben Mee: Which Player Got Roasted by Sean Dyche for Going to Benidorm?

Burnley legend and current Brentford defender Ben Mee talks about the pressures of the Premier League and more

By Ben Foster