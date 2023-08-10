Disrespect for Wonderboy Thompson, Dricus Du Plessis May Lose the Title Shot, and Are Logan and Jake Paul Fated to Fight?

Top influencer boxing journalists Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are finally back together to discuss a wide array of combat sports topics on today’s show. The guys get into:
- Neil Magny filling in for Geoff Neal at UFC 292 next week, and how the guys feel about the new matchup for rising star Ian Machado Garry (3:52)
- Dana White’s comments on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this week, and how ugly situations like this could be avoided in the future (9:45)
- Behind-the-scenes of booking Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland for next month’s main event in Sydney, and whether it’s possible Dricus Du Plessis will miss his title shot window (24:47)
- Derrick Lewis’s decision to re-sign with the UFC and whether it’s a mistake (38:16)
Plus, the guys get into Fedor Emelianenko’s callout of Mike Tyson (gulp). They also wonder if the much-maligned Dillon Danis will actually show up to fight Logan Paul in October and whether a very lucrative boxing fight between Logan Paul and baby brother Jake looms on the horizon (49:10).
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify