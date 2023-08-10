A Look at the AFC East, Eagles Camp, and the White Sox Ship Is Sinking

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski take a look at all things AFC East as preseason games begin (1:10) before Jason Goff discusses his decision to jump off the White Sox ship before it sinks (24:22). Then Sheil Kapadia’s joined by Zach Berman to react to some of the Eagles’ moves in training camp (36:40)
Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, and Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Zach Berman
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen
