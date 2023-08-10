 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Look at the AFC East, Eagles Camp, and the White Sox Ship Is Sinking

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski take a look at all things AFC East as preseason games begin, and Jason Goff discusses his decision to jump off the White Sox ship before it sinks

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, and Sheil Kapadia

Brian Barrett and John Jastremski take a look at all things AFC East as preseason games begin (1:10) before Jason Goff discusses his decision to jump off the White Sox ship before it sinks (24:22). Then Sheil Kapadia’s joined by Zach Berman to react to some of the Eagles’ moves in training camp (36:40)

Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, and Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Zach Berman
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen

