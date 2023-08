Chris and Andy answer mailbag questions regarding the current landscape of TV. They discuss the best streaming platform to have for the remainder of the year (6:52), their summer reads (11:40), and where the TV world is headed regarding Star Wars sequels and the success of Suits on Netflix (25:12).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producers: Kaya McMullen and Olivia Crerie

