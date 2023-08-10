Debate Club: Sandwiches, Being Late to Things, and When to Cancel a Restaurant Reservation

Dave starts the top of the show by talking about his personal journey through being punctual—and what specific type of meeting he’s been late for or missed entirely. The discussion veers into Zoom etiquette and “flexes.” Ask Dave sees Dave tackle a highly problematic practice: booking multiple restaurant reservations for the same time and canceling with minimal notice (or no-showing!). Dave walks through the havoc that a canceled reservation can wreak on a restaurant’s profitability and implores diners to cancel reservations with as much notice as possible.

Euno joins the show for a Debate Club With Dave, where the two argue about which sandwich reigns supreme. Tensions pile high in the battle for sandwich supremacy: banh mi (Dave) vs. the muffuletta (Euno). The two also list their favorite sandwich countries—with Dave having a surprising pick for no. 1. Dave caps off the episode with his mixed feelings about tteokbokki’s rapid rise in popularity.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

