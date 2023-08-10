 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Debate Club: Sandwiches, Being Late to Things, and When to Cancel a Restaurant Reservation

Dave also discusses his mixed feelings about how popular tteokbokki has become

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave starts the top of the show by talking about his personal journey through being punctual—and what specific type of meeting he’s been late for or missed entirely. The discussion veers into Zoom etiquette and “flexes.” Ask Dave sees Dave tackle a highly problematic practice: booking multiple restaurant reservations for the same time and canceling with minimal notice (or no-showing!). Dave walks through the havoc that a canceled reservation can wreak on a restaurant’s profitability and implores diners to cancel reservations with as much notice as possible.

Euno joins the show for a Debate Club With Dave, where the two argue about which sandwich reigns supreme. Tensions pile high in the battle for sandwich supremacy: banh mi (Dave) vs. the muffuletta (Euno). The two also list their favorite sandwich countries—with Dave having a surprising pick for no. 1. Dave caps off the episode with his mixed feelings about tteokbokki’s rapid rise in popularity.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

The Midsummer Mailbag

Chris and Andy answer mailbag questions about the current landscape of TV

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Jeezy: A Career in Hip-Hop and ‘Adversity for Sale’

Bakari Sellers is joined by legendary rapper and author Jeezy to discuss the making of ‘Trap or Die’ and the new book ‘Adversity for Sale’

By Bakari Sellers

Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round Three—Final Round

Dave, Neil, and Joanna have reached the end of the Bat Royale. Cast your vote here to crown the winner!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ With Author David Grann, Plus Life Advice

Ryen and David Grann talk through his book and the upcoming film adaptation directed by Martin Scorsese

By Ryen Russillo

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Episode 5 Recap

We’re talking the fifth episode of ‘JCP,’ "You Good?"

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

Camp News Highlights: Ron Rivera’s Comments, and Johnny Manziel’s Tape Study

Plus, Kirk Cousins’s future

By Kevin Clark