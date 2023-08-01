Crickets at the Deadline With Chad Finn. Plus, Notes From Pats Training Camp With Conor Orr.



Brian talks to The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about a lackluster MLB trade deadline for the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom’s team-building strategy, and how the clubhouse will react to the lack of action (0:30). Then, they discuss some media news—the new NBA Finals announcers, Mike Gorman’s upcoming final season as Celtics announcer, and who might fill his shoes (41:10). Then, Brian chats with Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr about Patriots training camp, Mac Jones and the new Pats offense under Bill O’Brien, the other AFC East teams, and more (57:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Chad Finn and Conor Orr

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify