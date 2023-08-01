 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Crickets at the Deadline With Chad Finn. Plus, Notes From Pats Training Camp With Conor Orr.

Brian also talks about some announcer changes in the NBA

By Brian Barrett
NFL: JUL 30 New England Patriots Training Camp Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Brian talks to The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about a lackluster MLB trade deadline for the Red Sox, Chaim Bloom’s team-building strategy, and how the clubhouse will react to the lack of action (0:30). Then, they discuss some media news—the new NBA Finals announcers, Mike Gorman’s upcoming final season as Celtics announcer, and who might fill his shoes (41:10). Then, Brian chats with Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr about Patriots training camp, Mac Jones and the new Pats offense under Bill O’Brien, the other AFC East teams, and more (57:45).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Chad Finn and Conor Orr
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

