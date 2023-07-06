The Grant Williams Trade With Brian Robb. Plus, Do the Red Sox Have an Ace?



Brian chats with MassLive’s Brian Robb about the Grant Williams trade, the Celtics’ other offseason moves, Jaylen Brown’s contract negotiations, Damian Lillard buzz, and more (0:30). Then, Brian and Jamie get to some mailbag questions about the Celtics and Patriots (29:00). Brian ends with a Metric Man breakdown of Brayan Bello’s recent streak of excellence, and why the time is now for a contract extension (44:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Brian Robb

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

