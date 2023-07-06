 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Grant Williams Trade With Brian Robb. Plus, Do the Red Sox Have an Ace?

Later, Brian ends with a Metric Man breakdown of Brayan Bello’s recent streak of excellence and pushes for a contract extension (sooner rather than later)

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Brian chats with MassLive’s Brian Robb about the Grant Williams trade, the Celtics’ other offseason moves, Jaylen Brown’s contract negotiations, Damian Lillard buzz, and more (0:30). Then, Brian and Jamie get to some mailbag questions about the Celtics and Patriots (29:00). Brian ends with a Metric Man breakdown of Brayan Bello’s recent streak of excellence, and why the time is now for a contract extension (44:40).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out

Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Brian Robb
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Will James Harden Be a Sixer for All of Next Season?

With pictures from the Hamptons white party floating around, we’re wondering if Harden will be back with the Sixers for the 2023-24 season

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Is Ronald Acuña Jr. Undervalued Despite His Historic Season?

Plus, mailbag and an influencers rant

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

UFC 290 Mega-Preview: Brandon Moreno Chases Revenge

Plus, talking Alexander Volkanovski’s most dangerous opponent, and 3PAC says goodbye to Robbie Lawler

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Still Free Agents, Dame’s Loyalty, and Summer League First Impressions With Seerat Sohi

Seerat breaks down how Damian Lillard’s loyalty to Portland will be tested by where the Trail Blazers ultimately trade him

By Kevin O'Connor

The Grant Williams Sign-and-Trade and Raja Reacts to Rap Lyrics With His Name

They guys also talk about the genius of Mike D’Antoni and how the "Seven Seconds or Less" offense has evolved over the years

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Creed Brothers Leaving NXT, Kevin Nash on LA Knight, and More

David and Kaz also talk about Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide