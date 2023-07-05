Movies Are Stuck in an Endless IP Loop. Plus, the ‘Idol’ Finale.

Chris and Andy talk about a potentially incoming Screen Actors Guild strike and how that would affect the ongoing writers strike (1:00), the poor performance of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office this past weekend (14:15), Mattel’s plans to make movies based on toys beyond the Barbie movie (25:52), and the final episode of The Idol and whether or not the show succeeded just because it wasn’t based off of existing IP (40:58).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
