Ted Johnson on Revamped Patriots Offense. Plus, Lillard to the Celts?



Brian recaps the latest trade news regarding Damian Lillard, and whether the Celtics could land him (0:00). Then, he talks to three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about the new Patriots offense under Bill O’Brien, the wide-receiver corps, Belichick’s recent comments on the ’01, ’03, and ’04 championships, and more (0:00). Brian ends by revisiting how the Sox handled the Nate Eovaldi contract talks last year, and discusses Garrett Whitlock’s latest injury (0:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ted Johnson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

‌