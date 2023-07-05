Town Hall: Bob Iger’s Legacy, Summer Flops, and Streamer Mega-Mergers



Welcome back to Town Hall! Matt and Craig answer a slew of listener questions about Bob Iger’s legacy, an overpacked summer of blockbusters, how the AMPTP really works, inflated movie budgets, the future of Hollywood mega-mergers, the sustainability of premium video on demand, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify