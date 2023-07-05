Town Hall: Bob Iger’s Legacy, Summer Flops, and Streamer Mega-Mergers

Welcome back to Town Hall! Matt and Craig answer a slew of listener questions about Bob Iger’s legacy, an overpacked summer of blockbusters, how the AMPTP really works, inflated movie budgets, the future of Hollywood mega-mergers, the sustainability of premium video on demand, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the opening weekend for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
Host: Matt Belloni
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
