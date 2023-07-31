Fantasy RB Rankings, Tiers, and Fears



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by addressing a few story lines around the NFL, including Joe Burrow’s calf injury and the Jonathan Taylor–Indianapolis Colts fiasco (1:44). Next, they walk through their running back rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (16:23). Finally, the guys close with emails (60:30).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Tier 1: Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler (17:42)

Tier 2: Bijan Robinson, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs (17:55)

Tier 3: Jonathan Taylor, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Joe Mixon, and Najee Harris (19:13)

Tier 4: Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Aaron Jones (25:50)

Tier 5: J.K. Dobbins, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, Miles Sanders, Alexander Mattison, James Conner, and Rachaad White (38:03)

Tier 6: David Montgomery, D’Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, Isiah Pacheco, Dalvin Cook, James Cook, Brian Robinson Jr., and Rashaad Penny (42:40)

Tiers 7/8/9: Everyone else (49:11)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens

Producer: Kai Grady

Audio intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify