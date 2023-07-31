 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy RB Rankings, Tiers, and Fears

Plus, the Jonathan Taylor fiasco

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by addressing a few story lines around the NFL, including Joe Burrow’s calf injury and the Jonathan Taylor–Indianapolis Colts fiasco (1:44). Next, they walk through their running back rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (16:23). Finally, the guys close with emails (60:30).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Tier 1: Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler (17:42)

Tier 2: Bijan Robinson, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs (17:55)

Tier 3: Jonathan Taylor, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Joe Mixon, and Najee Harris (19:13)

Tier 4: Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Aaron Jones (25:50)

Tier 5: J.K. Dobbins, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, Miles Sanders, Alexander Mattison, James Conner, and Rachaad White (38:03)

Tier 6: David Montgomery, D’Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, Isiah Pacheco, Dalvin Cook, James Cook, Brian Robinson Jr., and Rashaad Penny (42:40)

Tiers 7/8/9: Everyone else (49:11)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Villains, Saviors, and Developments Three Months Into Hollywood’s Shutdown

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss the strategies that have and haven’t worked for the WGA and SAG

By Matthew Belloni

Variety Vs. Puck and The Atlantic. Plus, ESPN’s New NBA Team, and Twitter Becomes X.

Bryan and David also discuss Ron DeSantis’s media approach and Sean Payton’s recent comments

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Becoming a Maxim Cover Star With Justina Valentine

Johnny talks with the ‘Wild ’n Out’ star about her life and career

By Johnny Bananas

The National Review: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Plus, Another Hobby Scam?

Mike and Jesse break down the Blake’s Breaks scandal and Blake Martinez’s apology

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Matildas Waltz Through, Nigeria Advance, and Japan Teach Spain a Lesson

The ‘Counter Pressed’ drew discuss a huge win for Australia against Canada and what potentially awaits England after Nigeria seal their place in the round of 16

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ian Wright

Best Basketball Combos, T-Mac’s Pitino Comments, and Mick Cronin’s International Additions With J. Kyle Mann

Plus, Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss an unfortunate post from Duke basketball’s social media team

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann