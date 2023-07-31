Matildas Waltz Through, Nigeria Advance, and Japan Teach Spain a Lesson



Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss a huge win for Australia against Canada and an impressive display from Japan. Plus, we discuss what potentially awaits England after Nigeria seal their place in the round of 16. We also round up what happened elsewhere on Days 11 and 12 of the tournament.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill

Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify