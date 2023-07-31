 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matildas Waltz Through, Nigeria Advance, and Japan Teach Spain a Lesson

The ‘Counter Pressed’ drew discuss a huge win for Australia against Canada and what potentially awaits England after Nigeria seal their place in the round of 16

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ian Wright
Canada v Australia: Group B - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss a huge win for Australia against Canada and an impressive display from Japan. Plus, we discuss what potentially awaits England after Nigeria seal their place in the round of 16. We also round up what happened elsewhere on Days 11 and 12 of the tournament.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Best Basketball Combos, T-Mac’s Pitino Comments, and Mick Cronin’s International Additions With J. Kyle Mann

Plus, Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss an unfortunate post from Duke basketball’s social media team

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

The ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Finale. Plus, the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer and Another Exec Shakeup at Disney.

Chris and Andy discuss the future of Marvel after the ‘Loki’ trailer drop

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Are the Broncos Sean Payton’s or Russell Wilson’s Team? What Will Jonathan Taylor Be Doing Week 1 of the NFL Season?

Sheil and Ben also address questions about quarterback stability, running back pay, and much more

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

The Best Wrestling Hugs, Plus NXT Great American Bash Recap

David and Kaz also discuss CM Punk’s unveiling of the AEW World Title he never lost

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Speidi’s 16th Minute’ Trailer

In their new podcast, Heidi and Spencer Pratt reveal the stories behind infamous paparazzi photos, reality TV villains, unexpected celebrities who rose to fame, and more

By Heidi Pratt and Spencer Pratt

Can the Thunder Be Competitive Enough to Force Sam Presti’s Hand?

Years of patient and calculated decision-making have set Oklahoma City up with one of the brightest futures in the NBA. But this team may already be good enough to warrant a faster timeline.

By Michael Pina