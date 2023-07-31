 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Finale. Plus, the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer and Another Exec Shakeup at Disney.

Chris and Andy discuss the future of Marvel after the ‘Loki’ trailer drop

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about the trailer for Season 2 of Loki and how, after a run of poor Marvel television shows, it actually looks promising (1:00). Then, they talk about the news that Bob Iger has brought back former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to advise on the future of the company’s TV slate (12:57), before talking about the final two episodes of Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones and how it remains the current funniest show on TV (22:25).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

