The ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Finale. Plus, the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer and Another Exec Shakeup at Disney.

Chris and Andy talk about the trailer for Season 2 of Loki and how, after a run of poor Marvel television shows, it actually looks promising (1:00). Then, they talk about the news that Bob Iger has brought back former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to advise on the future of the company’s TV slate (12:57), before talking about the final two episodes of Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones and how it remains the current funniest show on TV (22:25).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
